Minnesota Air National Guard, Air Force Reserves to flyover southern Minnesota Wednesday

“Last week’s flyovers were an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight,” said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. “We chose several hospitals as flyover points, but it is truly only a symbolic gesture, as the intent isn’t to honor only those facilities, but all the essential workers statewide. Whether you are a medical provider or a meat packing employee; a teacher or gas station attendant; an emergency responder or a garbage collector, your work and the care you provide have kept our state safe and functioning. Thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”