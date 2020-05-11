Minnesota’s American Legion baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

(KEYC) — Minnesota’s American Legion Baseball season has been canceled over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Randy Schaub, director of Minnesota American Legion Baseball, said in a statement on the league’s website on Saturday that it "cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee.”
Minnesota had 366 American Legion teams last year, making Minnesota the largest state in the nation for American Legion baseball.
American Legion baseball in Minnesota dates to 1923, with the first tournament being hosted in Mankato in 1926.
