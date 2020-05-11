National lawmakers, city officials react to local COVID-19 economic impact

“So as a federal official, we really don’t have any real say or oversight into what goes on in Minnesota’s budget deficit,” said Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R - Minnesota.) “As far as what the state is looking for, I’m sure they and a lot of municipalities are looking for the federal government to help. We want to be fair to everybody, but the federal government’s just expended over $2 trillion, and at some point we have to be mindful.”