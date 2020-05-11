New Ulm photographer supports local businesses, families; participates in national campaign

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A photographer in New Ulm is helping keep her community connected with each other and local businesses by participating in a national project.
Linda Osborne is conducting family portraits, at a distance of course, from the front steps of their homes and has raised $1,675 in her first week by participating in the #FrontStepsProject.
She asks that families purchase a gift card from a local business and then donate it to other families in need.
“You don’t see people as much during this time out in the community,” said Osborne. “It kind of just reconnects everybody again and people like seeing happy people, families and they like hearing how families have grown closer and connected together at this time.”
The #FrontStepsProject has raised over $1 million nationwide through the efforts of photographers.
Osbourne says she plans to continue with the #FrontStepsProject for another two to three weeks.
