PSA aims to make highway work safer for workers

(KEYC) — Every single year electrical lineman, construction workers and MnDOT workers are injured or even killed due to careless driving through a work zone.
A new PSA called 'Sitting Ducks' is hoping to educate the people of Minnesota just how dangerous it is for these workers to be out there while traffic is still present.
"We have a hard enough time dealing with electricity up in the air, the last thing we should have to worry about is somebody driving along the roadway on their cellphones or flying through a work site," said Electrical Lineman Kellen Schmidt.
In Minnesota in 2019, 810 highway workers were injured in work zone related accidents caused by traffic.
Seven lost their lives.
This can be easily fixable by keeping a few things in mind.
"Pay attention, move over, our crews are apart of the move over law that applies to law enforcement and other utility work and emergency response, and then slow down," explained Rebecca Arndt, Public Information Officer for MnDOT District 7.
If you know an electrical lineman, construction worker or MnDOT worker that may work along highways, most, if not all, have a story about a close call with traffic.
"The one car came flying past me in this work zone and just with the gust of wind, it blew my hardhat right off me," said Schmidt. "We're talking a 30 mph roadway, but this car was obviously going over 30. The wind gust just blew my hardhat off, tipped over the road cones and the driver just kept driving. He didn't even know it."
These people feel invisible and want to go home to see their families just like you and me.
Please, just pay attention.
Visit the Minnesota Safety Council website for additional information about the campaign.
