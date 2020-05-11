Ries rejoins Bandits on one-year deal

(KEYC) — Eagle Lake native Coley Ries is returning to Chicago for the 2020 National Pro Fastpitch season.
Ries signed a one-year deal with the Bandits on Monday.
The right-hander was looking for a spot to play professional softball this summer after the Aussie Peppers withdrew from the NPF due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ries heads back to Chicago for her 4th season in the league. She appeared in 18 games for the Bandits back in 2018, recording six wins and one save with an earned run average at 1.83.
As of Monday, the NPF is still scheduled to have a season, but the dates for games have yet to be announced.
The Canadian Wild also withdrew from the league for 2020 due to the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.