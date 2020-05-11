USDA accepting applications for urban agriculture, innovative production grants

(KEYC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced it is making $3 million available for grants through its new Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production.
The competitive grants are aimed to help support the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects through planning and implementation projects.
Grants will be accepted until midnight on July 6.
“We are proud to be able to offer support through this cross-agency effort,” said Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach. “In creating this grant opportunity, USDA will build upon its years of experience providing technical support, grant funding and research to help farmers and local and urban food businesses grow.”
The USDA has allocated $1 million for planning projects that initiate or expand efforts of farmers, gardeners, citizens, government officials, schools and other stakeholders in urban areas and suburbs. These projects may target areas of food access, education, business and start-up costs for new farmers and the development of policies related to zoning and other needs of urban production.
The USDA has allocated $2 million for implementation projects that accelerate existing and emerging models of urban, indoor and other agricultural practices that serve multiple farmers.
The implementation projects will improve local foods access and collaborate with partner organizations and may support infrastructure needs, emerging technologies, educational endeavors and urban farming policy implementation.
“These grant opportunities underscore USDA’s commitment to all segments of agriculture, including swiftly expanding areas of urban agriculture,” Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey said. “Such projects have the potential to address important issues such as food access and education and to support innovative ways to increase local food production in urban environments.”
The USDA will be hosting a webinar from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 3 that will provide additional information and an overview of the grants’ purpose, project types, eligibility and basic requirements for submitting an application.
Visit the USDA website for information relating to how to register for and participate in the webinar, or listen to a recording of the webinar, as well as additional information.
