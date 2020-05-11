Waseca officer Arik Matson continues recovery in Nebraska care facility

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Wounded Waseca Police officer ArikMatson continues to improve while undergoing therapy at a care facility away from his home in Minnesota.
A new post on his CaringBridge site by sister-in-law Nicole Matson says progress is being made, but it’s difficult for his wife and daughters as the COVID-19 pandemic prohibits them from seeing him.
Matson remains busy, however, focusing on his recovery after being shot in the head while responding to a call in early January.
One major milestone: last week he took about 10 steps without any assistance. Thursday morning, he worked on going up and down stairs for the first time.
One of his favorite packages this past week was a set of official team gear from the Minnesota Vikings. Matson's sister-in-law writes: He loves showing off his favorite Minnesota sports gear to the local Nebraskans!
