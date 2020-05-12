Corn planting nears completion; Soybeans halfway finished

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A week of cool weather didn’t stop Minnesota farmers from getting some more fieldwork done.
According to the USDA’s weekly crop report, 89 percent of corn planting is complete in Minnesota, a month ahead of last year and 2 weeks ahead of the five-year average. 32 percent of the corn has also emerged.
Soybean planting is just over halfway done, at 57 percent, and that’s 25 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of average. About 5 percent of Minnesota’s soybean crop has emerged
