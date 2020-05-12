Dental services resume with new safety protocols

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dentist offices across the state among the health industries now able to resume non-emergency care this week, a big step as Minnesota eases back open.
“We went into this business to help people and that’s really what we want to do and to be able to do that again is a good thing,” says Garrett Clause from Commerce Drive Dental
Just like your trip to the doctor’s office, your next visit to the dentist likely won’t look the same as it did before the pandemic. Commerce Drive Dental in North Mankato is one office resuming non-emergency care today, and they say new safety protocol and patient cooperation will play a big role in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“We can really only have the patient back in the room, the only exception being the parent with a child and the parent, depending on the child’s age may be asked to wait in the car. Our clinical employees have the N-95 masks and we’re wearing additional masks over that to help prolong their use and we also have plastic face shields,” says Cluase.
Clause says they’ll also be using a different hydrodgen peroxide based rinse as recommended by the CDC. It’s designed to help oxidize the virus and minimize viral particals that could be in a patients’ oral cavity while dental work is being done.
