House unveils Heroes Act; vote expected Friday

A new COVID-19 relief package could be voted on as early as this Friday after the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled what is called the Heroes Act Tuesday.
According to a fact sheet, the act proposes nearly $1 trillion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments who need funds to pay workers such as first responders, health workers and teachers.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) says she has been pushing to get support for childcare providers so that they can stay operating.
“This is a real crisis all over the state, especially in small towns and rural areas,” Smith said.
Smith has also recently introduced the All Dependents Count Act, which aims to provide payments to those who did not qualify for the initial round of stimulus checks.
“So my bill would address that challenge, and it’s got bipartisan support in the House and I’m hoping to get it done,” added Smith.
The Heroes Act includes a second round of economic impact payments of $1,200 per family member, up to $6,000 per household.
“Committees should be working on this package. It should be going through regular order," Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) stated.
Meanwhile, Hagedorn said his own priorities include secure funding for rural hospitals, protection for farmers and support for businesses.
The Heroes Act also aims to strengthen both the Employee Retention Tax Credit and the Paycheck Protection Program. The tax credit is a temporary retention credit for businesses affected by coronavirus that continue to pay wages to their employees.
Meanwhile, the Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
“One of the things that we’re really pushing for in this next package of coronavirus relief would be, we wanted at first to get the, what’s called the Employee Retention Tax Credit, included in the legislation," Hagedorn continued. "We were successful in that, but now we want to make it so that any business that utilizes the Employee Retention Tax Credit can also use the Paycheck Protection Program.”
