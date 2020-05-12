Knutson + Casey offering free basic services to Mankato first responders, front line workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Knutson + Casey is now offering legal services, including free basic wills, to first responders and front line health care workers who work in Mankato during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free services also include health care directives and power of attorneys.
The office says they came up with the idea to help local first responders whose jobs place them in peril unexpectedly, with sometimes fatal results.
“I approached my colleagues here and everyone was very enthusiastic about it and we’ve had a great response,” attorney Christopher Paul said. “We launched last Wednesday and by close of business Wednesday, we had six inquiries. It’s taken off really well, and we are thrilled to be able to help our community this way.”
Attorneys with Knutson + Casey will meet with and set up the services for first responders.
Call Knutson + Casey at (507) 344-8888 to schedule an appointment. Anyone interested in using this service is also asked to bring their employer badge to a meeting.
Meetings can be conducted through Zoom, FaceTime, or over the telephone.
Visit Knutson + Casey’s website for additional information.
