Lawmakers expect Walz to extend peacetime emergency Wednesday

(KEYC) — Lawmakers in St. Paul are expecting Gov. Tim Walz to extend his peacetime emergency declaration to through June 12 during a daily COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday.
The peacetime emergency is scheduled to end Wednesday, May 13, and gives Walz the authority to issue executive orders, stay-at-home orders and close businesses, among other things, according to the Minnesota Legislature’s website.
The peacetime emergency shouldn’t be confused with the stay-at-home order, as the peacetime emergency declaration allows Walz the authority to issue a stay-at-home order. The current stay-at-home order Walz signed in Executive Order 20-48 is still currently scheduled to expire on Monday, May 18.
The announcement is expected by lawmakers, although the Governor’s Office has yet to comment on the proposed extension.
