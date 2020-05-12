Leaders on food production, delivery discuss America’s food system

(KEYC) — The Bipartisan Policy Center hosted a public Zoom meeting with several of the nation’s food production and delivery leaders.
Represented in the meeting were the American Farm Bureau, Feeding America and the Food Marketing Institute, among others.
Discussions centered around the food system and the fact that many Americans are struggling to feed their families while farmers are having to put product to waste.
The CEO of Feeding America shared that, on average, food banks are seeing a 70% increase in the number of people seeking food assistance, and of that group, 40% of them are those that have never needed previous help to feed their families.
“This is not a food issue, this is not a supply issue, this is a supply chain – and I hate to call it an issue – it’s an adjustment because those people out there are doing the best they can do under unbelievable buying patterns of the consumer,” explained Vincent Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Feeding America’s current estimates from a six-month analysis show that 17 million more Americans will experience food insecurity.
