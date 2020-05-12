Man charged for damaging Sibley Park in March

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man is charged after allegedly causing damage to Sibley Park in March.
Police were dispatched to the park on a report of someone tearing up the baseball fields near the bottom of Sibley Hill.
According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old Kale Drengler told police he drove along the base of the hill and then backed up facing the sledding hill and attempted to drive up the hill. His truck then got stuck in the mud and needed to be towed out of the field.
Officers report finding damage to the baseball field and tire tracks from Drengler’s truck.
The City of Mankato estimated the damage to cost around $1,200.
Drengler is charged with one count of first-degree damage to property.
