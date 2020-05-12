MDH: 695 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 6,945 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 695 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 12,494. There have been 23 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 614. Over 6,945 people are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 501.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, there are 496 people hospitalized, 199 in ICU.
1,799 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The average age of those being hospitalized is 62, and the average age of those dying is 83.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 120,834.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 12,900 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 5,600 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 18 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 289.
More than 81,200 people have been tested.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
