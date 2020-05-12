Minnesota State announces signing of new women’s tennis coach

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks announced Tuesday that Ryan Kucera has been named the head coach of the women’s tennis program.
Kucera has been a student assistant coach with Grand View University since 2017, in addition to serving as a tennis professional at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa, for the last 18 months and the offseason tennis coach at West Des Moines Valley High School and Urbandale High School.
The Creston, Iowa, native will take over the position that was filled by Bailey Breck Rolfsrud during the 2019-20 season.
Kucera becomes the program’s fifth head coach since the 2016-17 season.
