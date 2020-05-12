North Mankato Fun Days canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato and the North Mankato Civic and Commerce Association Tuesday announced the cancelation of the 2020 Fun Days celebration due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff has always been our highest priority,” says Denny Kemp, Fun Days Co-Coordinator. “In an abundance of caution, and with the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, we feel this difficult decision is in the best interest of our community.”
Fun Days began in 1965, and was first held to thank members of the community who helped save North Mankato from severe flooding. Since then Fun Days has grown to one of largest and most anticipated regional events of the summer.
This year’s Fun Days had been scheduled from July 8 to 12. “The meaning of Fun Days - as a way to recognize and celebrate those who make our community great - continues even though we are cancelling the 2020 events,” says Mark Dehen, Mayor of North Mankato. “We are grateful for the hard work of our staff, the commitment of our volunteers and the support of our residents year-round. I look forward to a large, public celebration of Fun Days next year.”
The city is still encouraging residents to participate in one activity associated with Fun Days; contributing to the Echo Food Shelf by sending a check to P.O. Box 3212, Mankato, MN 56002, or drop off a donation at 1014 South Front Street in Mankato.
