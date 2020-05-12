North Mankato Fun Days canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

This year’s Fun Days had been scheduled from July 8 to 12. “The meaning of Fun Days - as a way to recognize and celebrate those who make our community great - continues even though we are cancelling the 2020 events,” says Mark Dehen, Mayor of North Mankato. “We are grateful for the hard work of our staff, the commitment of our volunteers and the support of our residents year-round. I look forward to a large, public celebration of Fun Days next year.”