Sign Pro of Mankato retools, manufactures face shields

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sign Pro of Mankato has retooled some of its custom sign manufacturing equipment to make face shields for medical workers and others who need them.
Not only are those face shields going towards medical workers, but also manufacturing companies, hair stylists and dentists that resumed their services across the state.
We really needed to take a look at what we needed to do to help our community," said owner JO Bailey. “One of the things we heard was that people were looking for face shields. We looked at our equipment here and after some discussions and some research, we discovered that we could make a face shield with our equipment.”
Sign Pro is also making social distancing floor graphics for businesses and custom-made acyrlic counter shields for businesses open to customers.
