Some Le Sueur residents to be without water Wednesday

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — Some residents in the city of Le Sueur will be without water for a period of time on Wednesday, May 13.
The City of Le Sueur said in a news release Friday that it will be conducting a water main shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A city spokesperson says the shutdown is required to allow crews to install new water main valves at the intersections of Smith and Ferry Streets, Risedorph and South 6th Streets and Ferry and South 6tth Streets.
City officials cite the lack of existing water valves as to why so many properties will be affected by the shutdown. They add that water will be restored periodically throughout the day to properties as soon as the work allows.
All properties that will be affected by the water main shutdown will be notified individually with a door hanger.
A map of the affected properties is also available below, with those being affected highlighted in yellow.
The City of Le Sueur announced Friday, April 10, proposed improvements on Minnesota Highway 112, also known as Le Sueur County Highway 22, are expected to begin April 20.
The project includes roadway reconstruction, utility improvements and ADA upgrades.
Initial operations will include road closures, with detours being made available and marked. Initial road closures include:
- The intersection of Bridge Street, North Main Street and Minnesota Highway 93;
- Bridge Street between North Main Street and Fourth Street; and
- South Second Street between Bridge Street and Ferry Street.
Construction will begin April 20 on Stages 1A and 1B, which will see the reconstruction of Bridge Street and South Second Street.
The City of Le Sueur announced Thursday, April 16, that Minnesota Highway 93 is scheduled to close on Wednesday, April 22, for approximately three weeks as crews work to reconstruct the intersection of Bridge Street, North Main Street and Minnesota Highway 93.
Additional information and future updates are available on the project website.
Area residents or frequent travelers of the area can also sign up for email updates by visiting the CSAH 22 (TH 112 Turnback) Improvement Project website.
