Twin Rivers Council for the Arts appoints interim director

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Twin Rivers Council for the Arts has appointed an interim director.
Janie Hanson of Blue Earth will serve in the interim role left vacant by former Executive Director Noelle Lawton. Hanson is a co-founder of “Connect the Grey” among other initiatives including the Rural Rennaissance in Southern Minnesota.
In a statement, Hanson says she looks forward to “better understand and enhance the impact of arts and culture in the local economy and to support meaningful connections between creatives in our communities and rural areas.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.