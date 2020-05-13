Blueprint for success: Fairmont’s Bob Bonk

“I think so often in our world where everything is at your fingertips and so quick, I think it’s hard to work your buns off in some cases all summer to be successful in October or something like that. I would say the late gratification piece, and that helps them when they go into careers, relationships, college. To be able to know what you do today might not help you today, but it might 6 weeks from today, or two years from today. That’s something I think everyone gets out of the program,” said Bonk.