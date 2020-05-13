Despite online learning and COVID-19, MSU enrollment up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the recent switch to online learning at Minnesota State University Mankato amid the COVID-19 crisis, student enrollment is on the rise.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in Minnesota, MSU faculty spent two weeks transforming 3,300 courses to an online setting. With summer classes preparing to begin, enrollment is up about 5.3 percent.
Looking ahead to the fall, enrollment is up about 3 percent and campus administration is working on their Mav Return to Learn Strategic Plan, which details the options they’re looking into for education, if the pandemic were to continue into the fall.
“We’re looking at three different scenarios, those involve face to face, which would be closer back to normal, or a hybrid model where it would be a combination of using face to face or some Zoom or remote, or the third scenario would be to continue with the remote teaching we have been doing,” said MSU President Richard Davenport.
Last year, MSU had about 1300 International students, and Davenport says, with the COVID-19 crisis, they are expecting a slight decrease to around 1 thousand this year.
