FAQ: What businesses are allowed to reopen?
By Jake Rinehart | May 13, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 7:53 PM

(KEYC) — During a special news conference on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that some businesses will be allowed to reopen following the expiration of the stay-at-home order on Monday, May 18.

A business must first have a social distancing plan established for customers and workers prior to reopening and allow no more than 50% of the establishment’s occupant capacity inside the business at any time after successfully reopening.

A lot of our viewers have been asking on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram which businesses are allowed to reopen and which ones are not. To make it easy, we have compiled a list from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that can help answer some of your questions.

What CAN Be Open: What CAN’T Be Open:
Retail stores, malls and other businesses that sell, rent, maintain or repair goods Barbershops
Industrial and office-based settings that have been previously allowed to reopen can continue operations and are also permitted to open co-located retail facilities, so long as they follow the same restrictions outlined in Executive Order 20-56 Hair and nail salons
Household services (such as house cleaning, piano tuning and auto detailing) Tattoo parlos
Drive-in activities where people remain in their vehicles (including movies, music or comedy) Spas and massage settings
Photography and videography Restaurants and bars remain limited to curbside or outdoor pickup and delivery (in-person dining anywhere on the business premises is still prohibited)
Gyms and fitness studios
Other places of public amusement, such as museums, zoos, concerts, race tracks, auctions, bowling alleys and indoor event venues
All private and public campgrounds and dispersed camping sites must remain closed to recreational camping.

Visit DEED’s website and the attached PDF below for additional guidance.

