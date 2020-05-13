FAQ: What businesses are allowed to reopen?

(KEYC) — During a special news conference on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that some businesses will be allowed to reopen following the expiration of the stay-at-home order on Monday, May 18.
A business must first have a social distancing plan established for customers and workers prior to reopening and allow no more than 50% of the establishment’s occupant capacity inside the business at any time after successfully reopening.
A lot of our viewers have been asking on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram which businesses are allowed to reopen and which ones are not. To make it easy, we have compiled a list from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that can help answer some of your questions.
Visit DEED’s website and the attached PDF below for additional guidance.
In addition, you can visit the KEYC News Now Business Guide to see the latest reopenings in your community as they happen!
