Kiwanis Thunder of Drums canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
By Dion Cheney | May 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 10:58 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Kiwanis Thunder of Drums show this summer has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year was to be the 30th annual event hosted by the Mankato Kiwanis Club.

The voting members of Drum Corps International voted to cancel the entire season of shows this summer across the United States.

Proceeds from the annual event help support the ’77 Lancers Marching Band, scholarships and other youth projects of the Mankato Kiwanis Club.

Organizers hope to celebrate their 30th-anniversary show in 2021.

