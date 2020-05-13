Mankato students participate in national NASA competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The NASA Wear Challenge is a yearly competition designed to engage K-12 students and get them potentially interested in space engineering.
This time around, students were told to design either a physical garment for astronauts to use or a headpiece to protect them from extreme solar radiation in space.
“They don’t just do this for the fun of it," mentor and co-leader Eric Koser said. "They use these ideas to take little snippets of what they get and create things that go to space. That’s exciting for the students. They probably won’t use the exact design each team comes up with, but they are really looking for ideas, and they often find a wealth of ideas coming from young minds with neat ideas to share.”
Phase one, teams around the nation designed a concept of their idea. In the case of Mankato’s team, they chose to design a helmet.
The design was well-received from NASA and now the team is moving onto phase two, where they create an actual prototype.
A key element of the helmet design is orbis.
“The idea behind the orbis is they are practically mostly water. Water is a wonderful resource to help protect against radiation so the orbis would act in the same way as water does to protect against radiation,” explained Laura Carlson, team captain and Mankato East High School senior.
If the team creates a useful prototype that NASA likes, the team will be invited to Virginia where they can present what they have created.
“I’m amazed by the ingenuity of high school students and their creativity and their ability to work together and create really unique ideas and products," mentor and co-leader Emily Dauk stated.
The project is currently on hold due to COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping the team from refining their design.
Mankato West and East team up to create one Mankato team, representing the region for the rest of the nation.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.