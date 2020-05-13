MDH: 431 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 8,149 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 431 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 12,917. There have been 24 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 638. Over 8,149 people are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 517.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, there are 494 people hospitalized, 199 in ICU.
1,851 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The average age of those being hospitalized is 61, and the average age of those dying is 83.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 122,035.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 13,200 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 5,800 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 306.
More than 75,700 people have been tested.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
