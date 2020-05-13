Senate advances statewide Tobacco 21 bill to Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Senate voted to raise the required age to buy tobacco products in the state from 18 to 21 on Wednesday.
The bill passed 89-41 in the House on Saturday and was advanced by the Senate after a vote of 43-21 that included more than 90 minutes of debate and unsuccessful amendments that would have criminalized underage tobacco use and allow military veterans over the age of 18 still purchase tobacco products.
Raising the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 now aligns Minnesota with the federal tobacco age, which changed to 21 in December 2019.
Following approval from the Senate, the bill heads to Gov. Tim Walz’ desk, who has indicated he is supportive of Tobacco 21.
If Walz signs the bill into law, as expected, Minnesota will join 23 other states that have adopted Tobacco 21, while Florida and Oklahoma have passed legislation that is pending their governors’ signature.
