Springfield senior’s graduation petition gaining support

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - A Springfield high school senior’s push is underway that’s getting a political response. It may determine how Minnesota public schools will celebrate graduations amid the pandemic.
Isaac Rasset’s high school career covers the gamut of activities and accomplishments but now just weeks before graduation. Rasset is leading what may end up as his highest-profile high school effort so far. He started an online petition that now has more than 11,000 signatures, pushing for his class of 42 to have a chance at a traditional, yet socially distanced graduation.
“My parents always told me that if you feel strongly about something you should act on it. Because I feel like without the traditional graduation ceremony you can’t like say goodbye to your classmates,” said Springfield senior Isaac Rasset.
Concerns like this have sparked State Representative Ron Kreeshaw to take action, writing a letter to the state’s education commissioner, asking to reconsider the graduation guidelines that prohibit in-person gatherings.
But in a statement from the education department, a spokesman acknowledged the decision was hard but “these guidelines were made with public health protection in mind.”
As for Isaac, he’s still reaching for that last high school goal, hoping he can deliver for himself and his fellow graduates.
