U.S. Air Force Reserve and MN National Guard conduct flyovers of southern Minnesota cities; honor healthcare workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota National Guard along with the 934th Air Wing of the Air Force Reserve conducted flyovers Thursday in southern Minnesota to honor healthcare workers at regional hospitals.
In a symbolic show of support, those two C-130 Hercules flew over Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to honor healthcare workers on the frontline of the pandemic.
“I think our frontline staff are very dedicated to fighting this pandemic hand-in-hand with our patients," said Dr. Brian Bartlett, Emergency Medicine Physician at Mayo Clinic Health System. "A gesture like this means a lot to us and it lifts our spirits and we’re very grateful.”
The flyover may be considered a gesture of support from one group of heroes to another - both serving their communities.
“What’s encouraging about this COVID crisis we have is people are finally starting to view these people as heroes in our local communities," said Maj. Denny Paulsen, a C-130H pilot with the Minnesota Air National Guard. "So I think it’s important for us to remember that and realize that. We’re just mainly doing this to show our support for them and I think a byproduct of that is to prove to the community that we’re still mission ready and here to serve our country and our communities.”
The two C-130s flew over a dozen regional hospitals - each carrying the mission of spreading gratitude to communities that may have missed last week’s statewide flyovers.
“We’re glad that we’re showing our love to the communities that weren’t necessarily exposed last time, so it’s nice to be able to spread that love around,” said Paulsen.
This week's flyovers are quite possibly the last to occur in Minnesota, but regardless, all eyes were on the sky.
“I used to want to be a pilot before I was a physician, so this is really neat," said Bartlett. "It’s impressive.”
