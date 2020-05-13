Walz: retailers, small businesses can reopen Monday

(KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that Minnesota retailers and main street businesses will be allowed to reopen on Monday, May 18, if they have a social distancing plan and operate at 50% capacity.
“We can take a measured Minnesota approach that protects public health and improves economic stability. This means cautious strategic steps forward, and it means clear measures to determine if and when we need to pull back. We’re not flipping a switch and everything is going back to normal at once, we are slowly moving the dial and introducing more interaction between people over time,” Walz explained.
The governor also announced that barbershops, bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on June 1.
Although these industries are not yet able to reopen, Walz outlined three critical factors in determining what can safely resume and reopen. They are:
- How close are you to another person in a given setting or activity;
- How long are you in that close proximity to another person; and
- How predictable that setting is.
To illustrate the implementation of these factors in his decision-making, Walz considered this example.
“For example, you’re walking past people in a hardware store wearing a mask, that’s less risky and more predictable than sitting for a meal in a crowded restaurant.”
Even though Walz adjusted the dials on social settings, he still urges residents to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
“We must keep this virus at a simmer, and not a boil,” Walz said. “We must look out for our neighbors.”
Walz later explicitly stated that the stay-at-home order will expire on Monday, May 18, thanks, in part, to the “state’s cooperation with the order and doing what was asked of them [residents.]”
In addition, Walz also extended the emergency declaration through June 12.
The next phase of Minnesota’s COVID-19 efforts will be called “Stay Safe MN," and more information is available here.
