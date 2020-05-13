Waseca recalls gameplan heading into 2016 4 OT section championship game

“I think the first game helped us a lot. They blew us out at our home place, we wanted revenge for that. Next time we saw them in the section championship, we had a gameplan for them, going under screens, let them shoot, we followed the gameplan and let them do their thing. Defense was the number one thing for us, stay in front of your guy, grab rebounds, run, if the shot is there, take it. We needed to do everything we could to beat a tough team. I’ve never seen a team like that before as a freshman, they have a lot of big guys, I’m learning, but it’s the section championship, we had to perform in front of our crowd,” said Malik Willingham, freshman on Waseca’s 2015-2016 team.