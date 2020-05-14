Canterbury Park eyes June 10th start without spectators

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) — Canterbury Park in Shakopee is awaiting word on when a shortened racing season could begin.
Friday would have been opening night at Canterbury Park. Instead, a shortened season could begin June 10, without spectators, if the Minnesota Racing Commission grants flexibility.
The track furloughed 850 employees who want to come back, and they’re trying to find ways to make that happen.
For starters, anyone entering the stable area must have daily temperature scans and wear face masks.
However, races without spectators on hand would mean purses would be smaller, at least to begin the season.
Races would be run Monday through Thursday.
“Our revenue is going to come from having players in other states betting on Canterbury’s races," said Jeff Maday, media relations manager at Canterbury Park.
Six other tracks across the country are already racing but without spectators.
Canterbury Park is hopeful that it could bring spectators and additional jockeys later in the season.
