Collaboration designed to spread the family nursing philosophy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The International Family Nursing Association practices and researches family nursing known to involve family members in patient care for worldwide use.
IFNA has proven, intentionally involving family has extensive benefits in patient outcomes.
“Outcomes are improved for both the family as a whole and for the caregiver, and for the patient," Director of the Glen Taylor Nursing Institute for Family and Society Sandra K. Eggenberger said.
“What’s happening in the family, in terms or communication, in terms of their connectedness as a family, their coping, all that influences what happens to the individual," President of the International Family Nursing Association Sonja J. Meiers said.
The Glen Taylor Nursing Institute for Family and Society at Minnesota State University, Mankato has a shared vision.
“Minnesota State University, Mankato is known in the International Family Nursing Association as that family university. They’re known for supporting these efforts and I can honestly say there is a great deal of nursing research that would not have happened without the Glen Taylor Nursing Institute," Meiers said.
Now, the two have come together announcing an agreement that would provide IFNA with funding and the opportunity to further expand their reach that currently spreads across 30 countries on 7 continents.
“This type of funding will help to support those projects, many of them will be media projects, marketing kinds of things that we will do. All with the goal of enhancing the visibility and importance of the family nurse,” Meiers said.
And for MSU, aiding in the development of those competencies globally allows their undergraduate and doctoral program to expand their focus in family nursing.
In the end, these studies are shared with partners across the globe then translated to be put into practice.
