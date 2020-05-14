Hog surplus swamps local butchers

WANAMINGO, Minn. (KEYC) — While some shut-down meat processing plants are now reopening, there remains a huge backlog in processing, especially for hogs.
That has local meat lockers struggling to keep up with demand.
Blondies Butcher Shop in Wanamingo is one of those local processors that is now working non-stop to help local farmers.
Lindsey Fulton, owner of Blondies Butcher Shop, says the average plant pushes through 90,000 hogs per day, while Blondies can butcher 18 to 20 hogs per day, tops.
“I would say we are probably close to, between the hog farmers I’ve been working with, probably 1,000 orders deep in hogs at this point in time," Fulton said. "And I don’t know if we’ll get through all of them, I mean, we’re sure going to give it a run.”
Fulton says many small area meat lockers, including Blondies, are booked until February or March 2021.
If farmers cannot get their hogs processed before they get too big, they face the reality of having to euthanize those herds.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.