Latest executive order gives school districts option to implement summer hybrid learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on Thursday that directs the Minnesota Department of Education commissioner to provide a safe and effective summer learning environment for students.
The executive order gives public school district and charter schools the option to offer summer learning through a hybrid model of distance learning and in-school learning or to continue entirely with distance learning.
“The safety and well-being of all Minnesotans is always our top priority,” Walz said. “By slowly turning the dial for school settings this summer, we can better serve Minnesota’s students and families, and provide more opportunities for the in-person learning and social interactions that are critical for learning.”
Schools will be able to offer some in-person instruction, so long as they comply with the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidance on masking, social distancing, personal hygiene, screening and cleaning. In addition, schools must adhere to MDH’s guidance for summer programs.
These public health guidelines also apply to summer programs outside of a school setting.
Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker says the hybrid model will be an opportunity for school districts to better support the students who have been struggling with distance learning.
“We know how important it is to ensure that all students are receiving the education that they deserve,” Ricker said. “We also know that there are many students who are not being served well by distance learning, despite our most creative efforts. That is why we are excited to be able to offer some in-person learning opportunities for Minnesota students this summer.”
Also on Thursday, Walz announced his priorities for $91 million in federal funding Minnesota received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Walz’s priorities include:
- Increasing student access to technology and summer school;
- Supporting child care and programs providing care to workers in critical businesses;
- Providing financial support and flexibility to child care providers; and
- Help working families experiencing financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
