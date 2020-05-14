MDH: 523 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 8,473 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 523 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 13,435. There have been 25 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 663. Over 8,473 people are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 537.
Brown County reports its first death linked to coronavirus. Health officials say the individual was in their 90′s.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, there are 498 people hospitalized, 203 in ICU.
1,917 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 128,752.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 13,600 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 6,200 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 318.
89,294 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
