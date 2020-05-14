Minnesota set to become first state in nation to ban TCE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota is just a signature away from becoming the first state in the nation to ban trichloroethylene, more commonly known as TCE.
The toxic chemical is used to clean and degrease metal parts in factories and is known to cause cancer and fetal heart defects.
Following Senate approval, the House voted 117-17 to pass the bill on Wednesday.
It now awaits the signature of Gov. Tim Walz.
The legislation would apply to facilities with air quality permits beginning June 1, 2022, and require facilities to use less toxic chemicals, with a few exceptions.
The bill also provides $250,000 in interest-free loans to help small businesses reduce their TCE usage.
