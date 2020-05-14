State lawmakers reflect on this year’s legislative session

St. Paul, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been an unprecedented session up at the state Capitol as lawmakers had to switch gears amid the pandemic.
The Legislature is legally required to end the session on May 18th, but both Rep. Jack Considine (DFL - Mankato) and Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake) have said they’ve been told there could be a special session.
The session started on Feb. 11th like any other.
Most legislators had their eyes on a bonding bill, which borrows money for things like local projects.
For Mankato, that included projects like water mitigation.
A $2 billion bonding bill has recently been sent to the House floor, but House Republicans have said they'd block a bonding bill while the governor's peacetime emergency powers were still in effect.
Gov. Tim Walz extended that emergency until June 12th.
Other bills introduced this session included grain bin safety legislation and a funding path for the four-lane expansion of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm.
Considine and Draheim each had their own set of goals they wanted to accomplish.
One of Draheim’s priorities this session has been housing affordability.
“I’m one of the senators negotiating our housing bill right now, so we’re looking at what can we do to help lower the cost of moving, so when we do housing, if it’s a builder, the in cost is less for the consumer, and then the third piece is rental assistance," he said.
Draheim said that bill is now back to square one after the House couldn’t come to an agreement.
Considine will retire at the end of his current term.
He authored bills this biennium related to mental health in prisons as well as enacting minimum hourly wage for providers of personal care assistant services.
“There has been a lot of disappointment as you can imagine. I had probably half a dozen bills that I hoped that when I retired that I would be able to point back and say I had something to do with that," he said.
Moving forward, a select committee has been formed at the Capitol to continue work in response to COVID-19 after the session ends.
Both Considine and Draheim have said there’s the possibility of a special session on June 12th.
“And then we’ll continue working on, you know, the things we’ve been trying to do," Draheim said.
“I think we’re just going to have to take it one day at a time, one step at a time. And we’ll have to be somewhat flexible in our response to it," said Considine.
The House and Senate have passed a number of bills during their last full week.
The Senate passed a bill that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21.
That bill now goes to the governor.
Also heading to the governor are a few bills.
One aims to protect vulnerable adults from financial exploitation.
Another would make Minnesota the first state to ban trichloroethylene, or TCE, a cancer-causing industrial solvent.
Gov. Walz also recently signed the Drug Price Transparency Act, which requires drug manufacturers to submit drug price information to the commissioner of health.
