Summer camps allowed under Governor Walz’s executive order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Summer camps are among the activities that can resume when the stay-at-home order expires, with restrictions of course.
In Governor Tim Walz’s executive order signed yesterday, summer camps can start-up beginning on Sunday, but the order does still prohibit overnight camps. Walz is also asking his commissioners to look into the possibility of youth sports taking place this summer, with social distancing. He’s requested to receive those guidelines from his staff by June 1.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.