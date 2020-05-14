Tobacco 21 passes through Senate, awaits signature from Governor Walz

(KEYC) — In the last three years, 75 Minnesota communities have passed the Tobacco 21 Law.
This action comes on the heels of a massive surge in teen vaping, with more than 25% of all Minnesota high school students say they use vaping products daily.
“We’ve been seeing a rising youth tobacco use in the state especially over the past few years with the e-cigarettes that have become all too popular with our kids," said Laura Smith, spokesperson for Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation.
Groups like Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation say now is the time to get these products out of schools.
“If we can make it a little bit harder to get tobacco products, there are a lot of 18-year-olds in high schools and in social circles with kids, but there aren’t as many 21-year-olds,” Smith added.
For parents concerned their kids may be smoking or vaping, Dr. Katie Smentek, a pediatrician at the Mankato Clinic, says a simple conversation is a good place to start.
”As a pediatrician, most of the patients I see tend to be dabbling in vaping or trying cigarettes with their friends. I just try to have an honest conversation about that with them about what that means long-term from them," Smentek explained. “It may take a couple of conversations to get some buy-in, but with a good relationship, you can get through to them.”
Advocates say tobacco 21 might not make an immediate impact, but they are hopeful the numbers will drop in the future.
“Ninety-five percent of daily tobacco users start before they are 18-years-old, so I think down the road this is going to make a huge difference," Smentek added.
The Minnesota Senate signed the bill exactly one year after the City of Mankato passed its Tobacco 21 city ordinance.
