Vivian Rose Boutique to reopen after stay-at-home order expires

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A number of small business owners seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, after Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday night he will let his stay-at-home order expire as scheduled on Monday. That means small businesses that draw 10 people or less at a time, like Vivian Rose Boutique in Mankato, are allowed to reopen.
“I am so excited. I didn’t realize how stressed I had even been and I didn’t realize it, I started crying,” says Sharry Swart, owner of Vivian Rose Boutique.
Like many other small business owners, Swart closed up her shop before the Stay at Home order was issued in March. Since then she has been busy with online orders and curbside pickups, thanks to support from the community.
“People are buying gift cards and purchasing things online and everyone is just really patient and understanding,” says Swart.
Vivian Rose will open its doors once again to customers next Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. While smaller retailers are allowed to reopen. Bars, restaurants, and other places where people gather in large numbers won’t be allowed to reopen for business as usual just yet.
