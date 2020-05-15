Air travel at MSP International Airport down 92%

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) — The once-bustling Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been cleared out by COVID-19, leaving behind nearly-empty halls and boarding areas.
At MSP Airport, air travel is down 92% from a year ago, meaning that for every 100 passengers then, there are eight now.
The once-busy concourses are now closed., and Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which oversees MSP and six other regional airports, says this is worse than after 9/11.
“This is a much deeper dive. It really is about what can we do as an aviation industry to make people comfortable about flying again,” Ryks said.
Ryks says travel this week was up about 3% to 4% from its lowest point.
All airport and TSA employees are required to wear masks, while travelers are not, although a few airports around the country are requiring them. It is currently being considered at MSP.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.