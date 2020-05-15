COVID-19 causing one Mankato business to close

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One small business in Old Town Mankato seeing the brutal side effects that come with being closed during the pandemic.
Clothing boutique Gallery 512 announcing it will not be reopening its Mankato location. In a statement, the business owners said they did plan to renew their lease, but COVID-19 caused them to review and reanalyze their business plans.
The Gallery 512 New Ulm store will stay in business and is reopening on Monday with safety precautions in place.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.