Healing power of design: How to make your space work for you

(KEYC) — Who couldn’t use a little more happiness right about now? How about improving your health by improving your home?
Decluttered, well-designed space is good for you. Mayo Clinic doctors have said it’s true.
“The brain likes organization. It doesn’t necessarily have to be minimalistic, but it really likes organization. It reduces stress in our life,” Dr. Craig Sawchuk said.
Less clutter means less stress, less risk of depression, better sleep, better focus and more personal time.
“Now more than ever we need that support from our surroundings,” designer Deb Garvin said.
She knows good design is good for your health.
“It’s not just about making a room pretty. It’s not just about decorating. It’s about much more than that,” Garvin stated.
Some spaces are more calming than others. We know it.
“My son’s house, he didn’t really care about interior design, and he just kind of went along with it. But when we redid his living room, and I remember he looked at me and he had the biggest smile on his face, and he said it’s going to feel so good coming home to this, and I think he was surprised,” Garvin recalled.
Step one for making your space work for you is to determine what your needs are — how do you need to use the space? — and make a plan. Then set aside a half-hour or an hour per day, or even each week, to tackle that plan.
“It can be fun to focus on when so many things are bringing you down right now,” Garvin added.
Next, organize and declutter by getting rid of the stuff that’s not working for you.
“Every piece of paper is a decision,” professional organizer Michele Dudley said.
Dudley says creating a system for paperwork takes time.
“One drawer can take about four hours.”
Her advice is to create a landing space for incoming mail, kids’ artwork, flyers, recycle, file and trash.
“A lot of people have a desk by the entryway or some sort of desk in the kitchen where you can have a whole command center,” Dudley said.
Another command center is located in the kitchen. The pantry is the first big piece to tackle, in half-hour or hour-long increments, while pots and pans are the second project. Another tip to stay organized is to get into the habit of meal planning once a week and using the grocery list app Cozi.
“My husband always asks me what we need at the grocery store, or he used to before we got Cozi,” Dudley said.
Encouragement is a big part of what organizers and designers bring to their clients.
“Step back. Make a plan and, like I said, don’t tackle the whole kitchen. Do a drawer. Do one four-foot section. And, like your clothing closet, if you feel like you’re getting overwhelmed, just put it on your schedule,” Dudley explained.
And she adds to remember that we wear about 20% of our clothes 80% of the time.
Now that we’ve covered how to start removing items, remember the importance of adding some textures, some greenery and items that mean something.
"Having that space; tell your story,” Garvin said.
For a lot of people, their house looks its very best when they’re about to sell it.
Local real estate agent Shannon Beal says good design was what changed one local would-be seller’s mind.
“I mean, I had drone photography done. They came home from their long weekend while I flipped their house, essentially, and they just fell in love with it again and decided to stay,” Beal said, adding that houses are still selling even in the midst of a global pandemic.
While Beal’s busiest months are typically March, April and May, she predicts an uptick in June, July and August this year because of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.