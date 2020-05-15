Local 5th grader catches national media attention fundraising for New York City pandemic relief

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local 5th grader has caught national media attention fundraising for New York City, the epicenter of COVID-19
Laura Mohopatra, an 11-year-old from Jefferson Elementary in Mankato, was featured on the “Rise Up New York!” segment on CNBC that helped raise funds for New York City COVID-19 relief.
The segment hosted by Tina Fey featured A-list celebrities and highlighted people across the nation doing their part for the cause.
Mohopatra started the Piggy Bank Fund Drive, encouraging kids to donate five dollars from their piggy banks to the cause.
“I knew that the people who were under the poverty line would be the hardest hit. I named this the Piggy Bank Fund Drive so that, I wanted kids to be part of this and know that in this whole entire coronavirus pandemic they also have a part and can help,” said Mohopatra.
Donations go toward the Robin Hood Relief fund, that directly goes to COVID-19 relief. To donate visit this link.
