Mankato Family YMCA prepares to open

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - YMCA staff are following the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. the Minnesota Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control prepping to safely welcome back members.
Senior Program Director, Barbara Mullally says various new safety regulations will be in place.
“Making sure that when staff and members come through the door there will be a temperature check and that there will be hand washing or hand sanitizing before they go any further past our lobby. There will definitely be social and physical distancing throughout the building," said Mullally.
Groups capacity and use of shared spaces will be monitored online where members can reserve spots to come use the facility.
In addition, summer camps are still planned to resume with new safety precautions, however there will be no-overnight camps. More information on that is set to come out in the near future.
While there is no opening set date, the YMCA will not open until at least after June 1st.
