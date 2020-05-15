Mankato’s River Hills Mall to open Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mall of America announcing yesterday it will open its doors to customers June 1st...But shoppers looking to stay close to home won't have to wait that long.
The River Hills Mall in Mankato announcing it will re-open its doors on Monday, May 18.
Mall general manager Andrew Wilke says new safety measures have been implemented, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.
The mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Per the State Order, retail merchants will be required to administer the social distancing guidelines provided while food and dining operators will continue to operate as curbside or take out only.
