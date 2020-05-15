Minnesota driver & vehicle services resume Tuesday

Commercial Road Tests DPS-DVS resumed commercial road tests on April 27 at the Arden Hills Exam Station and expanded commercial road tests to seven additional exam stations on May 4. DPS-DVS will have conducted 250 commercial skills tests by the end of May 15. There were 814 commercial road test appointments canceled during the stay at home order. Staff is contacting commercial drivers whose commercial road test appointments were canceled while exam stations were closed and prioritizing drivers who have an offer of employment for driving a vehicle for critical needs. Those with canceled appointments do not need to take any action until DPS-DVS staff contacts them. Commercial road tests are currently running at: