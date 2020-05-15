Minnesota surpasses 14,000 total positive cases of COVID-19; 8,820 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 808 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total accumulative number to 14,240. There have been 20 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 683. There are 8,820 patients no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 554.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, there are 498 people hospitalized, 200 in ICU.
1,985 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 134,669.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 14,049 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 6,500 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 18 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 336.
93,556 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
